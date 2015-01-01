|
Cortese MD, Arcuri F, Vatrano M, Pioggia G, Cerasa A, Raso MG, Tonin P, Riganello F. Biomedicines 2023; 12(1): e82.
38255189
INTRODUCTION: The Wessex Head Injury Matrix (WHIM) was developed to assess patients with disorders of consciousness (DOC) and was tested in terms of inter-rater reliability (IRR) and test-retest reliability (TRR) in the year 2000. The American Congress of Rehabilitation and Medicine reported that IRR and TRR were unproven. We aim to assess the reliability of the WHIM in prolonged DOC patients (PDOC).
CRS-R; inter-rater reliability; prolonged disorders of consciousness; test–retest reliability; WHIM