Cen Y, He J, Zhong Y, Zhou J, Zeng J, Huang G, Luo J. BMC Psychiatry 2024; 24(1): e64.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s12888-024-05503-x

38262997

BACKGROUND: Adolescent suicidal ideation are associated with factors including psychological abuse/neglect, sleep problems, and depressed mood, but the systematic effects of these factors on suicidal ideation remain unclear, which is a research gap this work aims to fill.

METHODS: A multi-center, the cluster sampling method was employed to collect general demographic data, such as age, gender, the experience of being left behind, and parents' marital status, from 12,192 students across 17 secondary schools in China. The Child Psychological Abuse and Neglect Scale (CPANS), Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), the Chinese version of the Depressed mood, Anxiety and Stress Scale - 21 Items (DASS-21) and Chinese version of Positive and Negative Suicide Ideation Inventory (PANSI) were utilized. Data were analyzed using t-tests, chi-square tests, correlation analyses, and structural equation modeling mediation analyses.

RESULTS: The prevalence of psychological abuse/neglect and adolescent suicidal ideation was 34.8% and 13%, respectively. This mediation analysis suggests that, in the relationship between psychological abuse/neglect and suicidal ideation, sleep problems and depressed mood play both parallel and sequential mediating roles.

CONCLUSION: Sleep problems and depressed mood play a mediating role in the development of suicidal ideation in adolescents. Good sleep habits and depressed mood interventions help reduce the risk of suicidal ideation in adolescents who experience psychological neglect/abuse.


Language: en

Adolescent; Child; Humans; China; Anxiety; Mental health; Suicidal ideation; *Suicidal Ideation; Childhood maltreatment; Emotional Abuse; *Sleep Wake Disorders; Depressed mood; Psychological abuse; Psychological neglect; Sleep problems

