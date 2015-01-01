|
Citation
|
Gunawardena H, Leontini R, Nair S, Cross S, Hickie I. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e268.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38263048
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Schoolteachers are often the first to respond when a student presents with a mental health issue in the classroom. This places a burden on schools that impacts school staff, healthcare workers and teachers. More broadly, it places a responsibility on the education system to address students' mental health. This study examines Australian teachers' classroom experiences and the training areas identified by teachers as necessary to manage these issues.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Australia; Child; Humans; School; Anxiety; *Emergency Responders; *Mental Disorders; Child/adolescent mental health; Curriculum; Mental Health; Teacher training