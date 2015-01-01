|
Shah HA, Househ M. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e253.
38254023
Abstract
Loneliness, a widespread global public health concern, has far-reaching implications for mental and physical well-being, as well as economic productivity. It also increases the risk of life-threatening conditions. This study conducts a comparative analysis of loneliness in the USA and India using Twitter data, aiming to contribute to a global public health map on loneliness. Collecting 4.1 million tweets globally in October 2022 containing keywords like "lonely", "loneliness", and "alone", the analysis focuses on sentiment and psychosocial linguistic features. Utilizing the Valence Aware Dictionary for Sentiment Reasoning (VADER) for sentiment analysis, the study explores variations in loneliness dynamics across cities, revealing geographical distinctions in correlated topics. The tweets with negative sentiment were further analyzed for psychosocial linguistic features to find a meaningful correlation between loneliness and socioeconomic and emotional themes and factors.
Awareness; Humans; India; Twitter; Mental health; Loneliness; *Loneliness; *Emotions; Emotional Intelligence; Sentiment analysis