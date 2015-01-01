Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are receiving increased amounts of attention as a critical public health issue. ACEs have a massive impact on future violence victimization and perpetration. They are also associated with lifelong mental and physical health consequences as well as premature mortality. The present study aimed to investigate the role of different ACEs among married mothers in predicting the risk of child abuse perpetration in offspring.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted on 350 mothers of children aged 2-12 years attending family health centres in Alexandria. The mothers completed a predesigned interview questionnaire on sociodemographic data and data related to ACEs, spousal violence, and child abuse perpetration. Suitable bivariate and multivariate statistical tests were used to analyse the collected data using version 20.0 of the Statistical Package for Social Sciences (SPSS).



RESULTS: Two-thirds of mothers (66.3%) reported ever having been exposed to any ACE, and 18.6% of them had experienced 3 or more ACEs. Psychological abuse (46%) and witnessing domestic violence (17%) were the most common. Psychological aggression (95.4%), minor physical assault (79%), and neglect (52%) were the most common forms of child abuse perpetrated by the mothers. The number of ACEs experienced by mothers showed a moderate positive significant correlation with the 5 forms of child abuse examined. Different ACEs, mother's age, socioeconomic status, and current exposure to spousal violence were found to be independent predictors of different forms of child abuse (psychological aggression, neglect, minor physical assault, and severe physical assault).



CONCLUSION: Different practices of family violence are strongly connected throughout different stages of an individual's life and across generations. Further understanding of the interconnections among forms of violence and addressing them should be prioritized. Additionally, concerted national strategies across all levels and sectors are needed to address this complex problem.

