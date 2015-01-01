Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To determine cannabis use patterns, the predictive sociodemographic correlates of driving under the influence of cannabis (DUIC) and the association between risk perception and cannabis dependence among vehicle drivers in Jamaica.



DESIGN: Secondary data analysis. SETTING: Used the Jamaica National Drug Prevalence Survey 2016 dataset. PARTICIPANTS: 1060 vehicle drivers extracted from the population sample of 4623. PRIMARY AND SECONDARY OUTCOME MEASURES: Analysis used Pearson's χ(2) test and logistic regression. ORs and 95% CIs were recorded. A p<0.05 was considered statistically significant.



RESULTS: More than 10% of Jamaican drivers admitted to DUIC in the past year. Approximately 43.3% of drivers who currently use cannabis reported DUIC only. Evidently, 86.8% of drivers who DUIC were heavy cannabis users. Approximately 30% of drivers with moderate to high-risk perception of smoking cannabis sometimes or often were dependent on cannabis. Notwithstanding, drivers with no to low-risk perception of smoking cannabis sometimes or often were significantly likelier to be dependent (p<0.001 and p<0.001, respectively). Logistic regression highlighted male drivers (OR 4.14, 95% CI 1.59 to 14.20, p=0.009) that were 34 years and under (OR 2.97, 95% CI 1.71 to 5.29, p<0.001) and were the head of the household (OR 2.22, 95% CI 1.10 to 4.75, p=0.031) and operated a machine as part of their job (OR 1.87, 95% CI 1.09 to 3.24, p=0.023) were more likely to DUIC, while those who were married (OR 0.42, 95% CI 0.22 to 0.74, p=0.004) and had achieved a tertiary-level education (OR 0.26, 95% CI 0.06 to 0.76, p=0.031) were less likely.



CONCLUSIONS: Two in five Jamaican drivers, who currently smoke cannabis, drive under its influence, with over 85% engaging in heavy use. Public health implications necessitate policy-makers consider mobile roadside drug testing and amending drug-driving laws to meet international standards.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving; Drug impaired driving

