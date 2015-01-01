SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lindenmuth M, Hodes GE, Herd T, Casas B, Kim-Spoon J. Brain Behav. Immun. Health 2024; 35: e100719.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.bbih.2023.100719

PMID

38261884

PMCID

PMC10796806

Abstract

Childhood adversity and depression have been linked with heightened inflammation. However, few longitudinal studies examine how dimensions of maltreatment (i.e., abuse and neglect) differentially impact pathways to heightened inflammation and internalizing symptoms. The present study examined effects of abuse and neglect on (1) internalizing symptoms through inflammation, and (2) on inflammation through internalizing symptoms across 3 years of adolescence in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a sample of 78 adolescents, significant indirect effects revealed that childhood abuse, not neglect, significantly predicted future internalizing symptoms, which predicted future heighted C-reactive protein (CRP). Using prospective longitudinal data, these findings emphasize the importance of examining distinct forms of maltreatment in understanding the developmental pathways connecting early adversity, internalizing symptoms, and inflammation.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescence; Inflammation; Internalizing symptoms; Maltreatment

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print