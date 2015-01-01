Abstract

Childhood and adolescence psychopathology is associated with an increased risk of psychological difficulties in adulthood. Early interventions for youth should provide carers and teachers with knowledge and skills to respond to adolescents' risky behaviours. This study evaluated the acceptability and effectiveness of a single 3-h workshop, combining psychoeducation and skills training to promote knowledge about, and confidence to address, adolescents' risky behaviours in carers and teachers of adolescents aged 10-14. Demographics and perceived self-efficacy in the parental or teaching role were collected at baseline using self-report questionnaires. Motivation and confidence to respond to adolescents' risky behaviours were measured before and after the workshop using motivational rulers. Participants provided written feedback about their experience about the workshop. Twenty-seven carers and 27 teachers attended the workshops. Teachers reported a significant increase in both importance (p = 0.021) and confidence (p < 0.001) to respond to risky behaviours following the workshop. This change was associated with baseline self-efficacy levels (importance: p = 0.011; confidence: p = 0.002). Carers also reported greater confidence to address risky behaviours following the workshop (p = 0.002). Participants found the contents and methods of the workshop highly acceptable. Online and multiple-session workshops might increase reach and effectiveness.

Language: en