Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to quantify the association between childhood family environment and longitudinal cardiovascular health (CVH) in adult CARDIA (Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults) Study participants. We further investigated whether the association differs by adult income.



METHODS: We applied the CVH framework from the American Heart Association including metrics for smoking, cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose, body mass index, physical activity, and diet. CVH scores (range, 0-14) were calculated at years 0, 7, and 20 of the study. Risky Family environment (range, 7-28) was assessed at year 15 retrospectively, for childhood experiences of abuse, caregiver warmth, and family or household challenges. Complete case ordinal logistic regression and mixed models associated risky family (exposure) with CVH (outcome), adjusting for age, sex, race, and alcohol use.



RESULTS: The sample (n=2074) had a mean age of 25.3 (±3.5) years and 56% females at baseline. The median risky family was 10 with ideal CVH (≥12) met by 288 individuals at baseline (28.4%) and 165 (16.3%) at year 20. Longitudinally, for every 1-unit greater risky family, the odds of attaining high CVH (≥10) decreased by 3.6% (OR, 0.9645 [95% CI, 0.94-0.98]). Each unit greater child abuse and caregiver warmth score corresponded to 12.8% lower and 11.7% higher odds of ideal CVH (≥10), respectively (OR, 0.872 [95% CI, 0.77-0.99]; OR, 1.1165 [95% CI, 1.01-1.24]), across all 20 years of follow-up. Stratified analyses by income in adulthood demonstrated associations between risky family environment and CVH remained significant for those of the highest adult income (>$74k), but not the lowest (<$35k).



CONCLUSIONS: Although risky family environmental factors in childhood increase the odds of poor longitudinal adult CVH, caregiver warmth may increase the odds of CVH, and socioeconomic attainment in adulthood may contextualize the level of risk. Toward a paradigm of primordial prevention of cardiovascular disease, childhood exposures and economic opportunity may play a crucial role in CVH across the life course.

