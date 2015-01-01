Abstract

During the COVID-19 pandemic, quarantine has caused disruptions to daily social and economic activities. Many people have felt trapped and alone, experiencing rising levels of worry and financial hardships. Numerous studies have demonstrated that the COVID-19 pandemic increases depression and anxiety symptoms, as well as suicidal ideas and attempts, particularly in vulnerable individuals. We report four cases of suicidal attempts during the COVID-19 outbreak due to the lockdown and related financial difficulties. Those cases were admitted to a general hospital from April 2020 to June 2020. The patients were all male, had negative coronavirus tests, and committed violent suicides by hanging and slitting their throats. After receiving the appropriate treatment, all cases were discharged from the hospital. The COVID-19 pandemic and its economic and social impacts could result in significant consequences for vulnerable persons. Screening and early intervention play a role in averting the pandemic's mental health consequences.

Language: en