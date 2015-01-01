Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Unintentional intoxication comprises a major chunk of all intoxications. Most patients are in the pediatric age group with another set of patients being the elderly. Substances found to cause accidental intoxication vary from country to country and even within different regions of a country. Frequent reviews of current literature are needed to be abreast of trends.



RECENT FINDINGS: Prescription drugs and household chemicals are major culprits when it comes to accidental intoxication. Acetaminophen, digoxin and metformin are some of the prominent prescription drugs frequently associated with unintentional intoxications. Increasingly alcohol based hand sanitizers are becoming an important etiology of these events, following their increased usage during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pattern recognition to identify class of intoxicant and supportive care including prevention of further absorption and increased excretion are cornerstones of therapy. Antidote when available should be used promptly.



SUMMARY: Knowledge about current epidemiology of accidental intoxications, toxidrome pattern recognition and appropriate antidote usage beside adequate and timely supportive care help in successful management of the unfortunate victim of accidental intoxication.

Language: en