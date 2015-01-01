SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Ali M, Mahmood S. Environ. Monit. Assess. 2024; 196(2): e189.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10661-023-12291-6

PMID

38261140

Abstract

This study is an effort of geo-spatial assessment of pluvial floods in District Lahore, Pakistan, caused by urban expansion and the growing frequency and intensity of high-intensity rainfall events. The use of geospatial techniques such as watershed modeling, maximum likelihood image classification, and weighted overlay analysis based on secondary data has enabled the researchers to assess the extent and severity of pluvial floods in the study area. The study's findings highlight the high risk of pluvial floods in the central part of the study area, which is dominated by built-up land and concrete roads. The increase in the area of built-up land from 34.913 km(2) in 2018 to 37.442 km(2) in 2022 has further intensified the risk of pluvial floods. The findings of this study can assist policymakers in developing effective strategies to reduce the risks associated with pluvial floods. Alongside, it also highlights the importance of geospatial techniques to better understand and address the complex challenges of urbanization and climate change. Flood risk zone-specific strategies are recommended to reduce the risk of pluvial floods.


Language: en

Keywords

Pakistan; Urbanization; Rainfall; GIS; Climate Change; *Floods; *Environmental Monitoring; Assessment; Built-up land; Drainage system; Lahore; Pluvial flood; Urban flood

