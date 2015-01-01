Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Sleepiness while driving is potentially fatal, and it is recommended that a driver who starts to feel tired should stop and have a rest. However, some may use various countermeasures to try to stay alert. We devised a questionnaire that assessed various potential coping strategies that might be used against fatigue and compared them between obstructive sleep apnoea syndrome (OSAS) patients and controls and with sleepiness in general (Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS)), specifically while driving (Driving Sleepiness Scale (DSS)) and driving incidents.



METHODS: 119 untreated OSAS patients (male 82%, body mass index (BMI) 37±8 kg·m(-2), ESS 14±5, DSS 3±2, oxygen desaturation index (ODI) 39±15) and 105 controls (male 70%, BMI 28±6 kg·m(-2), ESS 4±3, DSS 7±6) matched for age and driving experience were recruited. All completed a questionnaire relating to their experience over the last year, which included sleepiness in general, sleepiness specifically while driving, 10 questions about various coping strategies they might adopt in order to avoid sleepiness and their history of incidents while driving.



RESULTS: As compared to controls, nearly a third of OSAS patients (29.4%) used more than three coping strategies "frequently". OSAS patients who used more than three such strategies had worse ESS (17±4 versus 12±5, p<0.0001); were more likely to feel sleepy while driving (10±8 versus 5±7, p=0.0002) and had more reported accidents (22.85% versus 2.38%, p=0.0002) as compared to OSAS patients who used less than three strategies. There was no difference in patient demographics, severity of OSAS, driving experience or episodes of nodding at the wheel and reported near miss events.



CONCLUSIONS: Untreated OSAS patients frequently use certain strategies which could be surrogate markers of sleepiness. Enquiring about such strategies in clinical practice may aid the clinician in identifying the patients who are at risk of driving incidents and to advise appropriately.

