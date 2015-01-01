|
Osborne KR, Morton LRB, Anderson LA, O'Brien Caughy M. Fam. Process 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Family Process Institute, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
38258316
How Black Americans in the United States (U.S.) make sense of a sociopolitical climate marked by racist imagery, tensions, and police violence is important to understand given the numerously documented detrimental effects of racism-related stress on the well-being of Black parents and children. Informed by Racism-Related Stress Theory, the current study employed a convergent parallel mixed methods design to better understand the ways racism-related stressors in the sociopolitical climate impacted the daily lives and mental health of a sample of Black families with low income. Seventy-eight Black American preadolescents (M(age) = 11.0; 43.6% girls) and their parents (79% mothers; 76% living below the U.S. federal poverty level [FPL]) from the southwestern U.S. reported their symptoms of depression and how they had been affected by racial stressors in the sociopolitical climate between Fall 2018 and Summer 2019. A nested sample of 10 parents (80% mothers; 80% living below the FPL) from the quantitative sample also participated in a semi-structured interview. Meta-inferences across methods were drawn pertaining to the influence of child gender on parents' interpretation of effects for children, the toll racism-related stress in the sociopolitical climate takes on Black families, and the transferal of effects on parents to children through parenting and parental depressive symptoms.
Language: en
mixed methods; Black families; child mental health; parent mental health; sociopolitical climate