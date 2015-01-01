|
Citation
|
Poetto AS, Catesini G, Dossetto P, Marchetti S, Addobbati R. Forensic Sci. Int. 2024; 355: e111929.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38262308
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Drug driving represents a public safety concern, and the size of this issue in Italy is not fully known. Drug testing is composed of two steps: 1) screening and 2) confirmatory analysis. The second step, and the associate medical examination to assess the state of impairment, usually are not performed right after the screening as they require specialized personnel and instrumental equipment that are not historically available at roadblocks. These pitfalls make this process both complicated and time-consuming.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Drivers; Mass spectrometry; LC-MS/MS; Confirmatory analysis; Illicit drugs; Oral fluid