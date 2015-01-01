Abstract

BACKGROUND: Drug driving represents a public safety concern, and the size of this issue in Italy is not fully known. Drug testing is composed of two steps: 1) screening and 2) confirmatory analysis. The second step, and the associate medical examination to assess the state of impairment, usually are not performed right after the screening as they require specialized personnel and instrumental equipment that are not historically available at roadblocks. These pitfalls make this process both complicated and time-consuming.



METHODS: A mobile laboratory was set up in 2019 by the Forensic Lab Service S.r.l. (limited liability company) to improve roadblock timing, planning, as well as to shed light on the extent of the drug driving issue in Italy. Drug screenings were performed using DrugWipe® Saliva testing. Confirmatory analysis was performed on oral fluids by liquid chromatography coupled with tandem mass spectrometry. A dedicated room of the mobile laboratory was also designed for drug driving medical assessment.



RESULT: 2082 samples were collected during 88 road safety services held in different locations across Italy. In total, 9 % of the tested subjects were positive to both the screening and the confirmatory analysis. The most prevalent illicit drugs found in this study were THC (72 %), followed by cocaine (41 %). Drug drivers were mostly male (93 %) and younger than 30 years of age (58 %).



CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence of drivers testing positive for illicit drugs resulted to be higher compared to the results obtained in the DRUID project and to other surveys previously performed in Italy. These data demonstrate the need for control services to improve road safety in regards to drug driving.



Keywords: Drug impaired driving

Language: en