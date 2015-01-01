|
Citation
|
Jankovic M, van Boxtel G, Bogaerts S. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1234910.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38259561
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and self-reported aggression have often been associated, however, the mediating and moderating mechanisms underlying this association are not fully understood. In addition, less is known about potential factors that could serve as protection against the development of aggressive behavior. In this study, we investigated a moderated mediation model of sports participation and five impulsivity traits including positive and negative urgency, sensation seeking, and lack of premeditation and perseverance, in the association between ACEs and two forms of aggression.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
impulsivity; adverse childhood experiences; proactive aggression; reactive aggression; sports participation