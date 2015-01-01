|
Citation
Daniels K, Bonnechere B. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1281923.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
DOI
PMID
38259780
PMCID
Abstract
The current global population of older adults is undergoing a notable and swift growth, which presents substantial health-related obstacles to public health systems on a global scale (1). The anticipated doubling of the aging population by 2050 has resulted in an increased incidence of age-related illnesses, including falls, sarcopenia, and dementia (2). The health issues associated with aging not only have a significant impact on the overall wellbeing of older individuals but also puts a lot of pressure of the healthcare system (3). The implementation of preventive measures aimed at addressing falls, sarcopenia, and dementia is therefore of utmost importance in order to minimize the negative impact of these conditions on the wellbeing, quality of life, and autonomy of older individuals (4, 5). Nevertheless, it is important to acknowledge that public health systems encounter distinct obstacles when it comes to efficiently tackling these concerns (6, 7). These constraints encompass for example restricted resources, insufficient infrastructure, and discrepancies in healthcare accessibility (1). The World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted five recommendations to promote physical activity: strengthen government (ownership and leadership), provide practical tools and guidance, support partnerships and build capacity, reinforce data systems and knowledge translation, secure and align funding with national policy (8). Therefore, it is crucial to prioritize the development and implementation of preventative measures that take into account the unique requirements and circumstances of older persons in various socioeconomic contexts. This is essential in order to promote healthy aging and enhance public health outcomes on a global scale (9).
Language: en
Keywords
|
prevention; dementia; aging; fall; *Digital Health; digital health; happy aging; sarcopenia