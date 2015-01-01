Abstract

The current global population of older adults is undergoing a notable and swift growth, which presents substantial health-related obstacles to public health systems on a global scale (1). The anticipated doubling of the aging population by 2050 has resulted in an increased incidence of age-related illnesses, including falls, sarcopenia, and dementia (2). The health issues associated with aging not only have a significant impact on the overall wellbeing of older individuals but also puts a lot of pressure of the healthcare system (3). The implementation of preventive measures aimed at addressing falls, sarcopenia, and dementia is therefore of utmost importance in order to minimize the negative impact of these conditions on the wellbeing, quality of life, and autonomy of older individuals (4, 5). Nevertheless, it is important to acknowledge that public health systems encounter distinct obstacles when it comes to efficiently tackling these concerns (6, 7). These constraints encompass for example restricted resources, insufficient infrastructure, and discrepancies in healthcare accessibility (1). The World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted five recommendations to promote physical activity: strengthen government (ownership and leadership), provide practical tools and guidance, support partnerships and build capacity, reinforce data systems and knowledge translation, secure and align funding with national policy (8). Therefore, it is crucial to prioritize the development and implementation of preventative measures that take into account the unique requirements and circumstances of older persons in various socioeconomic contexts. This is essential in order to promote healthy aging and enhance public health outcomes on a global scale (9).



2 The role of digital health interventions



In recent times, there has been a notable emergence of digital health treatments, such as wearables sensors, mobile health app, virtual reality, that show promise in the domain of preventative care for older adults (10). These interventions present creative solutions aimed at effectively addressing the health concerns faced by this demographic. The pervasive utilization of mobile health applications and wearable sensors has fundamentally transformed the delivery of healthcare, enabling the provision of real-time monitoring, tailored interventions, and remote healthcare assistance (11). The use of digital platforms has a unique and unparalleled prospect to effectively engage a broader demographic of older individuals, while simultaneously reducing expenses in comparison to conventional healthcare approaches (12). Through the use of technological advancements, digital health interventions have the potential to enable older adults to actively engage in the management of their health, hence facilitating early identification, prevention, and the provision of individualized care. The potential for altering public health methods and improving healthcare solutions for older individuals globally is considerable through the seamless integration of these technologies into preventive initiatives (13, 14)...

