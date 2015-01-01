Abstract

Men living in refugee settings are often exposed to violence, poverty, and social instability, which impacts physical and mental health and increases the risk of perpetrating sexual and gender-based violence. Healthy Men Healthy Communities was developed as a male-led health promotion program to address men's physical and mental health and their role in creating healthy relationships and families. Three community leaders from the settlements were trained to facilitate the program, which was implemented among six groups consisting of twelve men in each group. Pre/post surveys and feedback were collected among the facilitators and participants. Facilitators suggested culturally appropriate ways to present physical activities as a stress reduction technique and the importance of spacing out births. The small group setting facilitated open conversations on topics such as birth spacing and healthy partner communication. Participants experienced an increase in knowledge and confidence in practicing the program content, such as stress-reduction techniques and healthy communication strategies. Participants recommended additional topics such as fertility and sexually transmitted infections. The Healthy Men Healthy Communities program has the potential for wider implementation among male South Sudanese refugees to promote their health as well as the health of their families.

