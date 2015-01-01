Abstract

The Interpersonal Exchange Model of Sexual Satisfaction proposes that sexual satisfaction can be explained by the balance of sexual rewards or costs exchange. The Interpersonal Exchange Model of Sexual Satisfaction Questionnaire (IEMSSQ) was developed from this model. The IEMSSQ includes the Reward/Costs Checklist (RCC). The RCC assesses different sexual exchanges that are categorized into sexual rewards and/or costs. Analyses and comparisons of sexual rewards and costs in the Hispanic cisgender population based on gender (man or woman) and sexual orientation (heterosexual and homosexual) with this measure have not been conducted. The main goal was to analyze and rank the sexual rewards, costs, and both, indicated by a sample of 1996 Hispanic partnered participants (heterosexual men, gay men, heterosexual women, and lesbians). The predominant sexual exchanges that were reported involved emotional aspects, both as rewards and costs. When participants indicated that the exchange was both a reward and a cost, they were referring to aspects specifically related to the sexual relationship itself. Heterosexual men and women had greater rewards and higher costs, respectively. Gay men obtained a greater number of items reported as rewards and costs. The results provide further insight into sexual satisfaction related to gender and sexual orientation.

