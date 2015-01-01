Abstract

Falls are a major concern in the elderly and walking is an important daily activity in which falls occur, with tripping and slipping being the most frequent causes. Gait biomechanical parameters have been related to the occurrence of falls in the elderly. Moreover, there is evidence that falls can be prevented through exercise programs, which have been shown to be also effective in improving gait biomechanical parameters. However, a question remains: "What types of exercises must be included in exercise programs to prevent falls?". The purpose of this manuscript was to present guidelines for a fall prevention exercise program for the elderly, which was created with the aim of improving the gait biomechanical parameters related to falls. The critical review performed during the preparation of this manuscript collected important evidence and knowledge in order to create a structural basis for the development of a fall prevention exercise program. This type of program should last 6 or more weeks and be prescribed based on four movement pillars (locomotion, level changes, pulling and pushing, and rotations); however, the locomotion pillar must be the focus of the program. Proprioceptive and functional strength exercises should be included in this program. Based on the theoretical rationale, a proposal for a fall prevention exercise program is presented.

