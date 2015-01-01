Abstract

Both early childhood traumatic experiences and current stress increase the risk of suicidal behaviour, in which immune activation might play a role. Previous research suggests an association between mood disorders and P2RX7 gene encoding P2X7 receptors, which stimulate neuroinflammation. We investigated the effect of P2RX7 variation in interaction with early childhood adversities and traumas and recent stressors on lifetime suicide attempts and current suicide risk markers. Overall, 1644 participants completed questionnaires assessing childhood adversities, recent negative life events, and provided information about previous suicide attempts and current suicide risk-related markers, including thoughts of ending their life, death, and hopelessness. Subjects were genotyped for 681 SNPs in the P2RX7 gene, 335 of which passed quality control and were entered into logistic and linear regression models, followed by a clumping procedure to identify clumps of SNPs with a significant main and interaction effect. We identified two significant clumps with a main effect on current suicidal ideation with top SNPs rs641940 and rs1653613. In interaction with childhood trauma, we identified a clump with top SNP psy_rs11615992 and another clump on hopelessness containing rs78473339 as index SNP. Our results suggest that P2RX7 variation may mediate the effect of early childhood adversities and traumas on later emergence of suicide risk.

Language: en