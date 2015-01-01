|
Kartal Özcan E, Karabulut M, Karakoç K, Müjdeci B. J. Aging Phys. Act. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Human Kinetics Publishers)
38262398
INTRODUCTION: Is there an association between self-reported dual-task performance and fear of falling in older adults? BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVES: Fear of falling tends to increase with age and can negatively impact dual-task abilities, leading to potential declines in overall quality of life. Therefore, it becomes crucial to evaluate dual-task performance in older adults, particularly prior to the onset of fear of falling. This study aims to investigate the potential association between self-reported dual-task performance and fear of falling in older adults.
falls; self-assessment; movement; physical functioning