Citation
Kułak-Bejda A, Avci Aydin I, Çelik Eren D, Kourkouta L, Tsaloglidou A, Koukourikos K, Szpakow A, Khvoryk N, Hutsikava L, Waszkiewicz N. J. Clin. Med. 2024; 13(2): e533.
PMID
38256666
Abstract
For many women, pregnancy and childbirth are often accompanied by strong emotions related to fear, stress, and anxiety about the health of the woman and her child. This study aimed to assess the effect of pregnancy on the risk of depression, mental health status, and satisfaction with life in women in Poland, Greece, Turkey, Belarus, and Russia. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A cross-sectional comparative study was conducted among 2017 women surveyed, including 584 pregnant women, 528 postpartum women, and 906 women who had never been pregnant (the comparative group) from Poland, Greece, Turkey, Belarus, and Russia. The sample selection was purposive. Surveys were collected between November 2021 and December 2022. The study used the Beck Depression Inventory (BDI) Scale, the Satisfaction with Life Scale (SWLS), the Edinburgh Postpartum Depression Scale (EPDS), the GHQ-28 (General Health Questionnaire), the Schwarzer Generalized Self-Efficacy Scale (GSES), and the KompOs Personal Competence Scale.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; depression; life satisfaction; postpartum; pregnancy