Abstract

For many women, pregnancy and childbirth are often accompanied by strong emotions related to fear, stress, and anxiety about the health of the woman and her child. This study aimed to assess the effect of pregnancy on the risk of depression, mental health status, and satisfaction with life in women in Poland, Greece, Turkey, Belarus, and Russia. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A cross-sectional comparative study was conducted among 2017 women surveyed, including 584 pregnant women, 528 postpartum women, and 906 women who had never been pregnant (the comparative group) from Poland, Greece, Turkey, Belarus, and Russia. The sample selection was purposive. Surveys were collected between November 2021 and December 2022. The study used the Beck Depression Inventory (BDI) Scale, the Satisfaction with Life Scale (SWLS), the Edinburgh Postpartum Depression Scale (EPDS), the GHQ-28 (General Health Questionnaire), the Schwarzer Generalized Self-Efficacy Scale (GSES), and the KompOs Personal Competence Scale.



RESULTS: A significantly lower risk of depression was observed in postpartum women in Poland and amongst pregnant women in Turkey. Pregnant women in Turkey (28.9 points) presented the highest satisfaction with life, while the lowest satisfaction was found amongst pregnant women in Poland and Greece (25.2 and 25.1 points, respectively). In Poland and Belarus, a higher risk of depression was noticed in women who had undergone an artificial abortion. In Turkey, a positive correlation was found in pregnant women concerning the number of children they had with a measure of depression and a negative correlation with life satisfaction. In Greece, non-pregnant women showed no correlation between mental status and scores on the GSES. Scores on satisfaction with SWLS were positively correlated with a sense of power, and the strength of the correlation was similar to results on the BDI and GHQ measures. Postpartum depression, according to the EPDS, was also the most severe in Turkish women.



CONCLUSIONS: The highest risk of depression was shown in the control group and amongst pregnant and postpartum women in Turkey and Greece, and the lowest such risk was in Poland. Pregnant and postpartum women showed by far the highest satisfaction with life in Turkey and the lowest in women from Greece. The risk of depression, the level of satisfaction with life, and the mental health of pregnant women were not influenced by the type of last delivery. However, the duration of the last delivery influenced the group from Belarus, and having children affected the mental health of women in the group from Turkey.

