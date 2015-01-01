Abstract

AIMS: To examine how perceived balance problems are associated with self-reported falls in the past month after controlling for known correlates of falls among older adults.



BACKGROUND: Approximately 30% of adults age 65 and older fall each year. Most accidental falls are preventable, and older adults' engagement in fall prevention is imperative. Limited research suggest that older adults do not use the term 'fall risk' to describe their risk for falls. Instead, they commonly use the term 'balance problems'. Yet, commonly used fall risk assessment tools in both primary and acute care do not assess older adults' perceived balance. DESIGN AND METHOD: The Health Belief Model and the concept of perceived susceptibility served as the theoretical framework. A retrospective, cross-sectional secondary analysis using data from the National Health and Aging Trends Study from year 2015 was conducted. The outcome variable was self-reported falls in the last month.



RESULTS: A subsample of independently living participants (N = 7499) was selected, and 10.3% of the sample reported a fall. Multiple logistic regression analysis revealed that the odds of reporting a fall in the past month was 3.4 times (p < .001) greater for participants who self-reported having a balance problem compared to those who did not. In contrast, fear of falling and perceived memory problems were not uniquely associated with falls. Using a mobility device, reporting pain, poor self-rated health status, depression and anxiety scores were also associated with falling.



CONCLUSION AND IMPLICATIONS: Older adults' perceived balance problem is strongly associated with their fall risk. Perceived balance may be important to discuss with older adults to increase identification of fall risk. Older adults' perceived balance should be included in nursing fall risk assessments and fall prevention interventions. A focus on balance may increase older adults' engagement in fall prevention.

Language: en