Abstract

BACKGROUND: Firearm injury poses a significant public health burden in the United States.



OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this systematic review was to provide a comprehensive accounting of the medical costs of firearm injuries in the United States.



METHODS: A systematic literature review was conducted to identify studies published between January 1, 2000 and July 13, 2022 that reported medical costs of firearm injuries. A search of Embase, PubMed, and the Cochrane Library databases was performed by a medical librarian. The National Institutes of Health Quality Assessment Tool for Observational Cohort and Cross-Sectional Studies was used to evaluate for risk of bias. Health care-related charges and costs per firearm injury were presented and trends were identified.



RESULTS: Sixty-four studies were included in the analysis. Study sample sizes ranged from 18 to 868,483 patients. Reported costs per injury ranged from $261 to $529,609. The median cost reported was $27,820 (interquartile range [IQR] $15,133-$40,124) and median charge reported was $53,832 (IQR $38,890-$98,632). Studies that divided initial hospitalization costs and follow-up medical costs identified that initial hospitalization accounts for about 60% of total costs.



CONCLUSIONS: We found a significant volume of literature about the medical costs of firearm injury, which identified a highly heterogeneous cost burden. A significant amount of cost burden occurs after the index hospitalization, which is the only cost reported in most studies. Limitations of this study include reporting bias that favors hospitalized patients as well as a large focus on hospital charges as measurements of cost identified in the literature.

