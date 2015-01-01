Abstract

BACKGROUND: Poverty is associated with intimate partner violence (IPV), but whether exogenous increases in wage could reduce IPV among low-income women is still unclear. We examined whether the 2018 minimum wage hike led to a reduction in IPV risk among women.



METHODS: Using the 2015-2019 Korean Welfare Panel Study, we employed a difference-in-differences (DID) approach to assess the effect of the minimum wage hike on IPV. The analysis focused on married women aged 19 or older. We categorised participants into a target group (likely affected by the minimum wage increase) and a comparison group based on their hourly wage. Three IPV outcomes were examined: verbal abuse, physical threat and physical assault. We conducted DID analyses with two-way fixed-effects models.



RESULTS: The increase in minimum wage was correlated with a 3.2% decrease in the likelihood of experiencing physical threat among low-income female workers (95% CI: -6.2% to -0.1%). However, the policy change did not significantly influence the risk of verbal abuse, physical assault or a combined IPV outcome. The study also highlights a higher incidence of all IPV outcomes in the target group compared with the comparison group.



CONCLUSIONS: The 2018 minimum wage increase in Korea was associated with a modest reduction in physical threat among low-income female workers. While economic empowerment through minimum wage policies may contribute to IPV prevention, additional measures should be explored. Further research is needed to understand the intricate relationship between minimum wage policies and IPV, and evidence-based prevention strategies are crucial to address IPV risk.

Language: en