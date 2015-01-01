Abstract

The study aimed to compare the quality of life (QoL) in two communities with different exposures to conflict and investigate the inter-relationship between posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), social support, and QoL. This is a cross-sectional with 413 participants. Study instruments included the PTSD module of the Composite International Diagnostic Interview (CIDI), the World Health Organization Quality of Life BREF (WHOQoL-BREF), and the Multidimensional Scale of Perceived Social Support (MSPSS). The family domain of social support was protective of both PTSD and QoL. Except for the relationship between community's location and the physical subscale of the QoL, a hierarchical regression analysis showed that all the independent variables were significantly associated with the QoL domains. Direct exposure to crises impaired QoL more than areas indirectly exposed. PTSD and the family domain of social support play a significant role in the QoL outcome. This suggests that therapeutic intervention to improve QoL should target these key variables.

Language: en