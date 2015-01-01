|
Jung SI, Lee SY, Kim DJ, Yang CM. J. Korean Med. Sci. 2024; 39(3): e32.
38258364
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Understanding adolescents' mental health during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and identifying those most at risk is an urgent public health challenge. This study explored the trend of suicide attempts and the association between loneliness, family financial stress, and suicide attempts during the COVID-19 pandemic among adolescents.
Adolescent; Humans; Risk Factors; Emotions; Suicide, Attempted; COVID-19; Financial Stress; *COVID-19/epidemiology; Social Isolation; *Pandemics; Mental Health; Adolescent Health; Suicide Attempt