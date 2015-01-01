Abstract

BACKGROUND: Understanding adolescents' mental health during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and identifying those most at risk is an urgent public health challenge. This study explored the trend of suicide attempts and the association between loneliness, family financial stress, and suicide attempts during the COVID-19 pandemic among adolescents.



METHODS: Data of the 2020 to 2022 Korea Youth Risk Behavior Surveys for adolescents aged 13-18 years were used. Multivariate logistic regression analyses were performed to examine the association between suicide attempts, family financial stress, and loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic.



RESULTS: The trend of suicide attempt rates was lowest in 2020 (1.9%, 1,034 out of 53,534) and it showed an increasing trend with rates of 2.2% (1,159 out of 53,445) in 2021 and 2.5% (1,271 out of 50,455) in 2022. The risk of suicide attempt was higher among adolescents who experienced financial stress (in 2020: adjusted odds ratio [AOR], 1.53, 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.26-1.88; in 2021: AOR, 1.63, 95% CI, 1.03-1.54) and felt lonely (in 2020: AOR, 2.19, 95% CI, 1.78-2.70; in 2021: AOR, 2.65, 95% CI, 2.16-3.26; in 2022: AOR, 1.3, 95% CI, 1.04-1.55) than those who did not.



CONCLUSION: The COVID-19 pandemic affected the suicide attempts of adolescents, with financial stress and feelings of loneliness closely linked to this impact. Although the pandemic nears its end, the persistent risk of suicide attempts among adolescents remains a concern. Therefore, it is imperative to implement targeted screening and interventions to address adolescent suicide risk.

