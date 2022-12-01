Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Work ability (WA) reflects a balance between work demands and an individual's ability to meet them. It is influenced by several occupational and health-related factors including the individual's physical fitness (PF). Therefore, the aim of the present study was to provide an overview of the possible relationship between PF measures and the individual's WA.



METHODS: A systematic review of studies published up to December 1, 2022 and available in PubMed, Scopus, and ISI Web of Science databases, was performed.



RESULTS have been summarized according to the specific PF parameter explored.



RESULTS: The 14 reviewed studies, enrolling 47 to 1005 workers, all showed a satisfactory methodological quality. Some positive evidence emerged for a possible association between changes in aerobic capacity, walking speed, balance, flexibility, muscle strength, and WA perception. However, the limited number of studies, their cross-sectional design, the different PF performance indicators, populations, and job tasks explored prevented definite conclusions.



CONCLUSIONS: Future longitudinal studies should be planned to confirm such positive results and identify PF indicators better predictive for changes in the WA of employees engaged in specific job tasks, particularly in physically demanding activities. This may be helpful to include PF performance tests in occupational health practice as an integrated part of risk assessment and management strategies as well as in health and well-being promotion plans.

