Leso V, Scalfi L, Giordano A, Reppuccia L, Guarino D, Fedele M, Iavicoli I. J. Occup. Health 2024; 66(1): uiad006.
(Copyright © 2024, Japan Society for Occupational Health)
38258935
OBJECTIVES: Work ability (WA) reflects a balance between work demands and an individual's ability to meet them. It is influenced by several occupational and health-related factors including the individual's physical fitness (PF). Therefore, the aim of the present study was to provide an overview of the possible relationship between PF measures and the individual's WA.
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Health Behavior; health promotion; Databases, Factual; *Muscle Strength; *Physical Fitness; muscle strength; physical performance; risk assessment and management; work capacity; work productivity