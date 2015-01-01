Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To gain a comprehensive understanding of the occupational hazards encountered by home health care nurses in Japan and to elucidate the reality of harm they incur, the hazardous situations, and the protective measures taken.



METHODS:A questionnaire survey of managers of home health care nursing agencies in Japan was conducted, and 355 valid responses were obtained. The survey questions concerned the occupational hazards experienced by home health care nursing staff. The occupational hazards were classified into 6 categories, and responses were obtained regarding harm, hazardous situations, and protective measures in each category.



RESULTS: The types of harm that occurred at highest rates during the previous 3 years were emotional abuse by the patient or their family members, lower back pain resulting from improper posture while providing care, sexual harassment by the patients and their family members, automobile accidents while traveling to home care sites, and allergic reactions to the environment at home care sites. Some hazardous situations were caused by the unique environments of home care sites.



CONCLUSIONS: In order to prevent the occurrence of harm, the development of risk assessment tools, educational initiatives to increase awareness of occupational hazards, and consideration of the financial and technical support that will enable the use of assistive devices in the practice of nursing techniques were considered necessary. The development of effective guidelines and manuals specific to the occupational hazards encountered by home health care nurses is an important challenge.

