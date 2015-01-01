Abstract

IMPORTANCE: The relationship between self-reported walking limitation, a proxy of muscle function, and fracture risk has not been investigated.



OBJECTIVE: To examine the association between a self-reported walking limitation of 1000 m or less and 5-year risk of fracture. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This prospective cohort study compared individuals with various degrees of walking ability limitation at 1000 m (a little limitation and a lot of limitation) and those without limitation (no limitation) accounting for age, falls, prior fractures, and weight. Participants from the ongoing population-based Sax Institute 45 and Up Study were followed from recruitment (2005-2008) for 5 years (2010-2013). Data analysis was conducted from July 2020 to September 2023. EXPOSURE: Self-reported walking limitation. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Incident fracture and site-specific fractures (hip, vertebral, and nonhip nonvertebral [NHNV] fractures).



RESULTS: Among the 266 912 participants enrolled in the 45 and Up Study, 238 969 were included, with 126 015 (53%) women (mean [SD] age, 63 [11] years) and 112 954 (47%) men (mean [SD] age, 61 [11] years). Approximately 20% reported a degree of limitation in walking 1000 m or less at baseline (39 324 women [24%]; 23 191 men [21%]). During a mean (SD) follow-up of 4.1 (0.8) years, 7190 women and 4267 men experienced an incident fracture. Compared with participants who reported no walking limitations, a little limitation and a lot of limitation were associated with higher risk of fracture (a little limitation among women: hazard ratio [HR], 1.32; 95% CI, 1.23-1.41; a little limitation among men: HR, 1.46; 95% CI, 1.34-1.60; a lot of limitation among women: HR, 1.60; 95% CI, 1.49-1.71; a lot of limitation among men: HR, 2.03; 95% CI, 1.86-2.22). Approximately 60% of fractures were attributable to walking limitation. The association was significant for hip, vertebral, and NHNV fracture and ranged between a 21% increase to a greater than 219% increase.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: In this cohort study of 238 969 participants, self-reported walking limitations were associated with increased risk of fracture. These findings suggest that walking ability should be sought by clinicians to identify high-risk candidates for further assessment.

