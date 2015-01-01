SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Khan N, Romila L, Ciobica A, Burlui V, Kamal FZ, Mavroudis I. Life (Basel) 2023; 14(1): e32.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

DOI

10.3390/life14010032

PMID

38255648

Abstract

This meta-analysis aimed to assess the association between mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) and the risk of developing Parkinsonism. A systematic literature review was conducted using PubMed, Embase, and Cochrane Library databases. Studies were eligible if they reported on the association between MTBI and Parkinsonism. Pooled odds ratios (ORs) were calculated using a random-effects model. Publication bias was assessed using Egger's and Begg's tests. A total of 18 studies were included in this meta-analysis, with 1,484,752 participants. The overall OR for Parkinsonism in individuals with a history of mTBI was 1.637 (95% CI, 1.203-2.230; p = 0.01), indicating a significant association. The OR for Parkinson's disease (PD) specifically was 1.717 (95% CI, 1.206-2.447; p = 0.01). However, insufficient data on tics and akathisia limited a meta-analysis. There was no evidence of publication bias according to Egger's (p = 0.8107) and Begg's (p = 0.4717) tests. This meta-analysis provides evidence that mTBI is a significant risk factor for Parkinsonism, particularly PD. However, the findings should be interpreted with caution due to the heterogeneity among the studies included and the study's limitations. Further research is needed to confirm these findings and to investigate the underlying mechanisms of the mTBI-Parkinsonism association.


Language: en

Keywords

akathisia; mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI); Parkinson’s disease (PD); parkinsonism; tics

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print