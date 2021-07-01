SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hazrati E, Shahali H. Med. J. Armed Forces India 2024; 80(1): 110-114.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.mjafi.2021.07.005

38261828

PMC10793222

Traumatic retrobulbar hemorrhage may be rapidly progressive, converts to a sight-threatening emergency with potentially devastating complications. Assisted-escape systems in fast jet aircraft can lead to the pilot's facial/orbital injuries at any stage of the ejection sequences, which may result in retrobulbar hemorrhage. Orbital traumas are common and rarely result in retrobulbar hemorrhage and orbital compartment syndrome. However, early diagnosis and urgent out-of-the-hospital lateral canthotomy with cantholysis were recommended to save the patient's vision.


Air medical evacuation; Inferior cantholysis; Lateral canthotomy; Orbital compartment syndrome; Retrobulbar hemorrhage

