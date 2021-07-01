Abstract

Traumatic retrobulbar hemorrhage may be rapidly progressive, converts to a sight-threatening emergency with potentially devastating complications. Assisted-escape systems in fast jet aircraft can lead to the pilot's facial/orbital injuries at any stage of the ejection sequences, which may result in retrobulbar hemorrhage. Orbital traumas are common and rarely result in retrobulbar hemorrhage and orbital compartment syndrome. However, early diagnosis and urgent out-of-the-hospital lateral canthotomy with cantholysis were recommended to save the patient's vision.

