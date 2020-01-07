Abstract

Background and Objectives: Limb injuries in childhood are very common, with most of them being unintentional and often accompanied by soft tissue injuries. The aim of our study was to determine the risk factors that contribute to the occurrence of limb fractures as the most common type of accidental injury to children in our conditions.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This study was designed as a prospective clinical analysis of predictive factors with a "nested" case-control study. It included all patients under the age of 18 who were diagnosed with unintentional limb injury and limb fracture due to accidental injury, at the Clinical Center of Montenegro, Podgorica, in the period of 7 January 2020-30 June 2021.



RESULTS: The gender of the child and the occurrence of the fracture are not related, and a statistically significant relationship was found between the occurrence of the fracture and the place of residence, the child's age, body mass index (BMI), the affected limb, the method of injury, and the mental state of the parents of the injured child, as well as their economic status. It was proved that the older the child was, the lower the chance of injury, while multivariate analysis proved that BMI could be a predictor of accidental fracture. The most common method of accidental limb fractures in children was a fall from a height.



CONCLUSIONS: The analysis of factors that influence the occurrence of children's injuries is of great importance for public health. Such and similar research can enable a better understanding of the factors that influence accidental injuries, and therefore influence the prevention of these injuries by organizing various educational materials at the primary healthcare level or at the school level, for both children and parents.

