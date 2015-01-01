|
Trost Z, Sturgeon J, Agtarap S, McMinn K, McShan E, Boals A, Arewasikporn A, Foreman M, Warren AM. Pain 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott, Williams and Wilkins)
38258952
Individuals' appraisals regarding the injustice of their pain or physical injury have emerged as a significant risk factor for worse physical and psychological outcomes. Injustice appraisals are defined by perceptions of external blame for pain or injury and viewing pain or injury as a source of irreparable loss. To date, research on the impact of injustice appraisal has been primarily cross sectional, and existing longitudinal studies have examined injustice appraisals at only 2 time points in the context of rehabilitation treatment. This study examined the trajectory of injustice appraisals in 171 patients admitted for traumatic injury at admission, as well as 3, 6, and 12 months after discharge and examined injustice appraisals as a potential moderator of recovery after injury.
Language: en