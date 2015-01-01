Abstract

Detecting violent behavior in videos to ensure public safety and security poses a significant challenge. Precisely identifying and categorizing instances of violence in real-life closed-circuit television, which vary across specifications and locations, requires comprehensive understanding and processing of the sequential information embedded in these videos. This study aims to introduce a model that adeptly grasps the spatiotemporal context of videos within diverse settings and specifications of violent scenarios. We propose a method to accurately capture spatiotemporal features linked to violent behaviors using optical flow and RGB data. The approach leverages a Conv3D-based ResNet-3D model as the foundational network, capable of handling high-dimensional video data. The efficiency and accuracy of violence detection are enhanced by integrating an attention mechanism, which assigns greater weight to the most crucial frames within the RGB and optical-flow sequences during instances of violence. Our model was evaluated on the UBI-Fight, Hockey, Crowd, and Movie-Fights datasets; the proposed method outperformed existing state-of-the-art techniques, achieving area under the curve scores of 95.4, 98.1, 94.5, and 100.0 on the respective datasets. Moreover, this research not only has the potential to be applied in real-time surveillance systems but also promises to contribute to a broader spectrum of research in video analysis and understanding.

