Abstract

Nowadays, the automatic detection of driver fatigue has become one of the important measures to prevent traffic accidents. For this purpose, a lot of research has been conducted in this field in recent years. However, the diagnosis of fatigue in recent research is binary and has no operational capability. This research presents a multi-class driver fatigue detection system based on electroencephalography (EEG) signals using deep learning networks. In the proposed system, a standard driving simulator has been designed, and a database has been collected based on the recording of EEG signals from 20 participants in five different classes of fatigue. In addition to self-report questionnaires, changes in physiological patterns are used to confirm the various stages of weariness in the suggested model. To pre-process and process the signal, a combination of generative adversarial networks (GAN) and graph convolutional networks (GCN) has been used. The proposed deep model includes five convolutional graph layers, one dense layer, and one fully connected layer. The accuracy obtained for the proposed model is 99%, 97%, 96%, and 91%, respectively, for the four different considered practical cases. The proposed model is compared to one developed through recent methods and research and has a promising performance.

