Abstract

E-scooter vibrations are a problem recently studied. Theoretical models based on dynamic simulations and also real measurements have confirmed the high impact of e-scooter vibrations on driver comfort and health. Some authors recommend improving e-scooter damping systems, including tyres. However, it has not been suggested nor has any research been published studying how to improve e-scooter frame design for reducing driver vibrations and improving comfort. In this paper, we have modelled a real e-scooter to have a reference. Then, we have developed a multibody dynamic model for running dynamic simulations studying the influence of mass geometry parameters of the e-scooter frame (mass, centre of gravity and inertia moment). Acceleration results have been analysed based on the UNE-2631 standard for obtaining comfort values. Based on results, a qualitative e-scooter frame design guide for mitigating vibrations and increasing the comfort of e-scooter driver has been developed. Some application cases have been running on the multibody dynamic simulation model, finding improvements of comfort levels higher than 9% in comparison with the e-scooter reference model. The dynamic model has been qualitatively validated from real measurements. In addition, a basic sensor proposal and comfort colour scale is proposed for giving feedback to e-scooter drivers.

