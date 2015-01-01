Abstract

The paper highlights the results of determining the strength of the brake pad of a freight wagon under uneven loading in operation. The main reasons for the uneven loading on the pad have been found. A mathematical tool for determining the strength of the pad unevenly loaded has been proposed. In the study, the pad is considered to be a rod system loaded with concentrated forces and bending moments. Sensors have been used in order to detect the load state of the brake pads. These sensors have been defined in the simulation software, and they have been placed on the working surface of the pad in the area of its interaction with the wheel. The operation of these sensors was simulated in the simulation software package. The results of the calculation have shown that the stresses in the pad are about 21.1 MPa; thus, they exceed the permissible values by 29%. Therefore, considering the uneven loading of the pad in operation, the strength of the pad is not ensured. To test the obtained results, the strength of the pad was determined using the finite element method. The Coulomb criterion was used for the calculation. It was found that the maximum stresses in the pad were about 19 MPa. These stresses were 21% higher than permissible values and occurred in the back of the pad. The study has proven that the uneven loading on the brake pad in operation can cause their destruction during braking. This may also cause traffic accidents with freight trains during their movement. The results of this study will contribute to the theoretical developments and recommendations aimed at improving the brake system of a freight wagon and rail traffic safety. It is considered that the tensometric sensors will be applied in future experimental tests for comparison and verification of the achieved results from the simulation computations.

