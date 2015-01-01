Abstract

Recent earthquakes worldwide have led to significant loss of life and structural damage to infrastructure, especially road bridges. Existing bridge monitoring systems have limitations, including restricted detection capabilities, subjectivity, human error, labor-intensive inspections, limited access to remote areas, and high costs. Aging infrastructures pose a critical concern for organizations and government funding policies, showing signs of decay and impending structural failure. To address these challenges, this research proposes an IoT-based bridge health status monitoring and warning system that is wireless, low-cost, durable, and user-friendly. The proposed system builds upon engineering standards and guidelines to classify bridge health status into categories ranging from excellent to collapse condition. It incorporates deflection, vibration, temperature, humidity, and infrared sensors, combined with IoT and a fuzzy logic algorithm. The primary objective is to reduce bridge maintenance costs, extend lifespans, and enhance transportation safety through an early warning system via a mobile application. Additionally, a Google Maps interface has been developed to display bridge conditions along with real-time traffic video. To validate the proposed system, a 3-D prototype model was constructed and tested. Practical testing of the fuzzy logic algorithm aligned with the simulation outcomes, demonstrating expected accuracy in determining bridge health status.

