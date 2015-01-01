Abstract

For vehicle positioning applications in Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), lane-level or even more precise localization is desired in some typical urban scenarios. With the rapid development of wireless positioning technologies, ultrawide bandwidth (UWB) has stood out and become a prominent approach for high-precision positioning. However, in traffic scenarios, the UWB-based positioning method may deteriorate because of not-line-of-sight (NLOS) propagation, multipath effect and other external interference. To overcome these problems, in this paper, a fusion strategy utilizing UWB and onboard sensors is developed to achieve reliable and precise vehicle positioning. It is a two-step approach, which includes the preprocessing of UWB raw measurements and the global estimation of vehicle position. Firstly, an ARIMA-GARCH model to address the NLOS problem of UWB at vehicular traffic scenarios is developed, and then the NLOS of UWB can be detected and corrected efficiently. Further, an adaptive IMM algorithm is developed to realize global fusion. Compared with traditional IMM, the proposed AIMM is capable of adjusting the model probabilities to make them better matching for current driving conditions, then positioning accuracy can be improved. Finally, the method is validated through experiments. Field test results verify the effectiveness and feasibility of the proposed strategy.

Language: en