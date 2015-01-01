Abstract

Line-of-sight (LOS) sensors developed in newer vehicles have the potential to help avoid crash and near-crash scenarios with advanced driving-assistance systems; furthermore, connected vehicle technologies (CVT) also have a promising role in advancing vehicle safety. This study used crash and near-crash events from the Second Strategic Highway Research Program Naturalistic Driving Study (SHRP2 NDS) to reconstruct crash events so that the applicable benefit of sensors in LOS systems and CVT can be compared. The benefits of CVT over LOS systems include additional reaction time before a predicted crash, as well as a lower deceleration value needed to prevent a crash. This work acts as a baseline effort to determine the potential safety benefits of CVT-enabled systems over LOS sensors alone.

Language: en