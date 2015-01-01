Abstract

As a promising paradigm, mobile crowdsensing (MCS) takes advantage of sensing abilities and cooperates with multi-agent reinforcement learning technologies to provide services for users in large sensing areas, such as smart transportation, environment monitoring, etc. In most cases, strategy training for multi-agent reinforcement learning requires substantial interaction with the sensing environment, which results in unaffordable costs. Thus, environment reconstruction via extraction of the causal effect model from past data is an effective way to smoothly accomplish environment monitoring. However, the sensing environment is often so complex that the observable and unobservable data collected are sparse and heterogeneous, affecting the accuracy of the reconstruction. In this paper, we focus on developing a robust multi-agent environment monitoring framework, called self-interested coalitional crowdsensing for multi-agent interactive environment monitoring (SCC-MIE), including environment reconstruction and worker selection. In SCC-MIE, we start from a multi-agent generative adversarial imitation learning framework to introduce a new self-interested coalitional learning strategy, which forges cooperation between a reconstructor and a discriminator to learn the sensing environment together with the hidden confounder while providing interpretability on the results of environment monitoring. Based on this, we utilize the secretary problem to select suitable workers to collect data for accurate environment monitoring in a real-time manner. It is shown that SCC-MIE realizes a significant performance improvement in environment monitoring compared to the existing models.

Language: en