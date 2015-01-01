Abstract

Highway bridges stand as paramount elements within transportation infrastructure systems. The ability to ensure swift recovery after extreme events, such as earthquakes, is a fundamental trait of resilient communities. Consequently, expediting the recovery process necessitates near real-time diagnosis of structural damage to provide dependable information. In this study, a data-driven approach for damage detection and assessment is investigated, focusing on bridge columns-the pivotal supporting elements of bridge systems-based on simulations derived from nonlinear time history analysis. This research introduces a set of cumulative intensity-based damage features, whose efficacy is demonstrated through unsupervised learning techniques. Leveraging the support vector machine, a prominent pattern recognition algorithm in supervised learning, alongside Bayesian optimization with a Gaussian process, seismic damage detection and assessment are explored. Encouragingly, the methodology yields high estimation accuracies for both binary outcomes (indicating the presence of damage or the occurrence of collapse) and multi-class classifications (indicating the severity of damage). This breakthrough opens avenues for the practical implementation of on-board sensor computing, enabling near real-time damage detection and assessment in bridge structures.

Language: en