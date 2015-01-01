Abstract

Vehicle re-identification holds great significance for intelligent transportation and public safety. Extracting vehicle recognition information from multi-view vehicle images has become one of the challenging problems in the field of vehicle recognition. Most recent methods employ a single network extraction structure, either a single global or local measure. However, for vehicle images with high intra-class variance and low inter-class variance, exploring globally invariant features and discriminative local details is necessary. In this paper, we propose a Feature Fusion Network (GLFNet) that combines global and local information. It utilizes global features to enhance the differences between vehicles and employs local features to compactly represent vehicles of the same type. This enables the model to learn features with a large inter-class distance and small intra-class distance, significantly improving the model's generalization ability. Experiments show that the proposed method is competitive with other advanced algorithms on three mainstream road traffic surveillance vehicle re-identification benchmark datasets.

Language: en