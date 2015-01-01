|
Citation
Satybaldiyeva N, Delker E, Bandoli G. Subst. Use Addctn. J. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publications)
DOI
PMID
38254275
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Drug and alcohol use before the age of 14 is associated with adverse outcomes over the life course. While previous studies have identified numerous sociodemographic characteristics associated with youth substance use initiation, few have examined the relationship between behavioral characteristics, such as childhood aggression, and substance use initiation in adolescence.
Language: en
Keywords
alcohol; marijuana; aggressive behavior; cigarettes; substance use initiation