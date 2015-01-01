SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lardier DT, Davis AN, Verdezoto CS, Cruz L, Magliulo S, Herrera A, Garcia-Reid P, Reid RJ. Subst. Use Addctn. J. 2024; 45(1): 124-135.

10.1177/29767342231207192

38258859

BACKGROUND: Concurrent substance use among adolescents has been associated with an increase in physical and mental health problems. These outcomes tend to be exacerbated among adolescents of color in underserved urban settings. The purpose of this study was to understand alcohol and concurrent drug use patterns among adolescents in an underserved urban community to provide targeted prevention and treatment recommendations.

METHOD: This study examined data among adolescents in an underserved urban community (N = 1789; 56.90% female; 70.86% Hispanic/Latino/a; mean(age) = 15.96 ± 1.56). Using latent class analysis (LCA) and multinomial logistic regression modeling, analyses identified independent correlates of latent class membership.

RESULTS: Five latent classes (LC) were identified including LC group 1: Predominant alcohol use and limited to no concurrent-drug use (n = 213; 11.9%); LC group 2: Concurrent drug and alcohol use including methamphetamine, marijuana and synthetic marijuana use, and alcohol use (n = 74; 4.2%); LC group 3: Concurrent drug and alcohol use, with no marijuana use (n = 204; 11.39%); LC group 4: High Concurrent drug use and alcohol use (n = 204; 11.40%); and LC group 5: Concurrent drug use without alcohol use (n = 1101; 61.52%). Significant between group differences were noted between latent class groups and sociodemographic characteristics. Multinomial logistic regression models identified the associations between sociodemographic characteristics and corollary clinical features of substance use on latent class groupings of alcohol and concurrent drug use.

CONCLUSION: Understanding concurrent substance use LC groups among adolescents is essential to providing targeted interventions and treatment programs, as well as early intervention programs that may help reduce substance use during adolescence.


Adolescent; Humans; Perception; Female; Male; Ethanol; *Mental Health; *Substance-Related Disorders/epidemiology; adolescents of color; Alcohol Drinking/epidemiology; clinical indicators; concurrent substance use; latent class analysis

